BANDEC will make the mood of green bank in Matanzas

The direction of the Credit Bank and Trade in the province of Matanzas bet by the implementation of the Green Bank to promote Products and services focus in the environment keeper.

Yanetsy Chavez Camaraza, General principal of the entity in the territory, comment that the capable of directives and workers constitute one of the first steps in the credits from environmental and social protection.

This modality to which Cuba joins has already been applied in several countries in the face of the call for responsibility with the environment. It is important for its application in the near future the identification of potential clients and the search for external and internal financing as a priority for banking entities.

That is why BANDEC in Matanzas promotes Green Banking internally, with a project for the installation of photovoltaic panels in the branch of the municipality of Colón, which should be carried out in the coming months.

Green Banking tries to position itself as a specialized option in promoting products and services where the preservation of the environment is at the center of the priorities of clients and institutions. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon