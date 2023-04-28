They unload fuel in the port of Matanzas

A ship with diesel fuel docked at the dock of the Matanzas Supertanker Base and is in operation. The arrival complies with the contracts of the Cuba-Petróleo Union (CUPET) with international suppliers.

“The transfer that we carry out is faster than usual, because the ship does not unload on land, but transfers the product to another ship docked at the Juan A. Morales Bayona dock. When it is finished, the quality protocol is fulfilled, it is dispatched and leaves for the destinations of Havana, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba”, said Ower Luis Grau Núñez, head of the dock area of ​​the Matanzas Fuel Marketing Territorial Division.

Grau Núñez stressed that it is a challenge to carry out the maneuver in the shortest possible time. “The Bay of Matanzas has specific conditions after eleven in the morning. At that time the air rises and the transfer of ships is complicated.

“We are doing it thanks to the collaboration of the companies Prácticos de Matanzas and Navegación Caribe, always looking for the resource to reach consumers quickly. The collective is motivated, aware of its role in making the fuel we need viable. The objective is to achieve it with the highest quality and immediacy”.

Once the fuel shipment is received, the beneficiary provinces will be in charge of distributing it by automobile and rail to the rest of the country.

The arrival does not represent an increase in delivery, but the reduced figures by territory will continue in the midst of the energy contingency: «Although it is not a significant improvement, it does guarantee stability in vital services in each of the country’s provinces ”, commented Lázaro Quintero Hernández, head of the commercial area of ​​the Matanzas Fuel Marketing Territorial Division.

On the evening of this Friday, April 28, the transfer operations must conclude. Soon, the entry of new fuel tankers is expected, as part of the fulfillment of commitments with international suppliers. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon