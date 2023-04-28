The Empai from Matanzas, 28 times National Vanguard

The Matanzas Architecture and Engineering Projects Company (Empai) received this Thursday the flag that accredits it as National Vanguard, a condition it holds for the twenty-eighth time.

The images of what this means for the group were published on their social networks, in addition to the recognition made to a working group for the contribution to production levels at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The collective is also proud to have a direct delegate to the National Conference of the Construction Union. It is precisely its helmsman, the master engineer Jorge Luis Hernández Rodríguez.

Hernández Rodríguez congratulated the group he directs and envisioned that new challenges and greater commitment await him. The most immediate thing will be to participate this May Day in the parade, and give hands and heart to the Homeland.

Empai Matanzas has high-level, innovative and highly experienced professionals, diversified among different specialties such as Architecture, Civil Engineering, Hydraulics, Electricity, Weak Currents, Mechanics, Industrial, Economics, Computer Science and others.

There is a high degree of permanence in the entity, which influences the sense of belonging and a deep-rooted culture of productivity and environmental protection. Empai has a close relationship with the community, its audiences and its environment. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon