Satisfactory results in dynamic test in Jagüey Grande

Authorities of the municipal Electoral Council in Jagüey Grande evaluated the results of the dynamic test carried out this Sunday as successful, as a step prior to the elections of the deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power, to be held on March 26 throughout the Island.

Dania Hernández León, president of this body in the territory of Jagüey, pointed out that the exercise was carried out in the 134 polling stations, distributed in the 65 constituencies of the municipality.

He explained that the process also corroborated the validity of the assurances, communications and training of the electoral authorities in charge of ensuring the transparency and quality of the elections, actions in which, in his opinion, special emphasis has been worked on. Hernández León specified that based on the results of the dynamic test and the main problems reported, the most efficient transportation, communications, supervision and insurance plans will be assumed, according to the characteristics of the territory. On March 26, the people of Jagüey will elect the deputies to the National Assembly of Popular Power, a democratic exercise in which all the forces of the municipality are involved, with the purpose of guaranteeing organized and transparent elections, as established by the Electoral Law. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon