Development skills challenge on Union de Reyes

With the purpose of preparing children and adolescents with special needs for life, they held the Skills Competition at the Abel Santamaría educational institution, in Unión de Reyes.

Lismaury in Lismaury Sotomayor Díaz wants to be a chef when he grows up. This seventh grade student made a mixed salad with vegetables in which he used the skills acquired in the multipurpose area of domestic education.

The formation of independent men in life is the main objective of teachers in the course of students during their student years.

“I already know how to sew shoes,” said Yuniesky Cordobés Hernández, who demonstrated what he learned during the competitive activity in the shoemaking area with the use of needle and thread.

Yudeisy Pastor Estupiñán belongs to the multipurpose area of clothing and already knows how to sew. “I’m making a snowman with fabric, needle, scissors, thread, stuffing and decorations. I like this activity and that prepares me for life,” highlighted the young woman.

Yandrielys Castillo Fernández, director of the institution, considered that this competence is important for children to insert themselves into society and achieve an adult life with skills and independence.

The institution has 39 students and from lower secondary school onwards, meetings begin to be held where they present the knowledge acquired through the development workshops held by the school.

The Skills Competition in special education tests the knowledge of the students and strengthens in them the quality of the teaching-learning process, which includes the family and the community in one of the most important stages in their formation as men. and good women. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon