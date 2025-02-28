English

Daylight saving time will be in effect in Cuba

Por Redacción TV Yumurí 0 Comentario #TVYumuri

From Sunday, March 9, daylight saving time will be in effect in Cuba, meaning that at midnight, clock hands must be moved forward one hour, thus ending the current normal time.

The implementation of daylight saving time is a highly energy-saving measure, as it allows for a more rational use of sunlight.

With this decision, not only will electricity consumption for lighting be reduced, but by shifting the time when the lights start to turn on by one hour, the peak demand for electricity for cooking will no longer coincide with that for lighting.

In the current energy scenario facing Cuba, everything we do to achieve a more rational use of energy will benefit families and the country’s economy. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

