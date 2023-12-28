Cárdenas headquarters of the national event

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The Zeopónico de Cárdenas is the headquarters of the national event for the 36th anniversary of the Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture program.

The meeting is chaired by the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister of the Republic Manuel Marrero Cruz.

At the meeting, 16 producers from the urban agriculture movement were recognized, 6 experts from the National Group who have remained in the sector for more than 20 years, as well as three founders.

Likewise, the authorities recognized six outstanding provinces in the movement and Matanzas in particular, for whose results it earned the national headquarters for the celebrations.The occasion was also used to highlight the idea of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, founder and promoter of Urban Agriculture. In the central words, the Cuban head of government congratulated the exponents of this movement, while urging them to increase efforts to make the land productive.

Also present at the national event were members of the Central Committee, Chief of the Central Army, Division General Andrés Laureano González Brito and the first Secretary of the Party in the Province Susely Morfa González.

Likewise, the Hero of the Republic of Cuba and National Coordinator of the CDR Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, the Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca and the Governor of Matanzas Mario Sabines Lorenzo attended. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon