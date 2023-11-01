Camilo’s smiles, new home for the infants in Gelpis

With the fundamental premise of contributing to the comprehensive education of children and also commemorating the 64th anniversary of the physical disappearance of Camilo Cienfuegos, the Sonrisas de Camilo children’s center was inaugurated in the municipality of Matanzas.

The member of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of the department of social care, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo; the head of the Central Army, Major General Andrés González Brito, accompanied by other chiefs of staff of the Central Army and other authorities of the territory, participated together with the people of the town participating in the central inauguration ceremony.

During the event, the work carried out by the Matanzas Basic Unit, of the Military Construction Company No.4; units No. 1 and No. 3 of the UEB Construction and Assembly of the MICONS in the territory and other agencies and entities that were involved in the completion of the work.

A new era for the community

“In the conditions in which the country develops its economic and social life, being able to inaugurate this children’s center is an exceptional act,” said Broche Lorenzo.

Located in the town of Gelpis and with an approximate capacity of 180 children, the Sonrisas de Camilo circle, with more than four classrooms for infants from 2nd to 6th year of life, will be a great benefit for the residents of the community.

Created as one of the noblest and most enduring works of the Revolution, the kindergartens guarantee the full incorporation of women into working life, help to create habits, customs and norms of conduct, and at the same time reinforce the education of the home and promote the integral and multifaceted development of children. (ALH)

