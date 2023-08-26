Calimete complies with sugarcane planting plan

With a total of 10 productive bases and two Credit and Services Cooperatives, the Jesús “Rabí” Salón Moreno Sugar Company, from the municipality of Calimete, complies with the cane planting plan with 562 planted hectares, a figure that should rise to 850 towards the end of the year. of the month of August.

With a total of six new tractors and the rest of the machinery for the sowing, cleaning and pealing of the grass, the company expects to reach 1,250 hectares for the winter season.

Seven varieties of cane with a yield of more than 35 tons per hectare during the entire harvest period grow on the lands of Jesús Sablón Moreno.

In the previous harvest, the industry complied with the sugar, alcohol and honey production plan and constitutes a benchmark for cane growers throughout the country due to its incorporation into the productive pole project. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon