Pediatric Hospital aspires to expand rehabilitation services

More than forty rehabilitation equipment donated to the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Provincial Pediatric Hospital, in Matanzas, remain overcrowded and useless due to the reduced space in the room destined to provide this service in the hospital institution.

“In our institution we have the staff with the required preparation and the best wishes to offer a good service to our pediatric population, but we do not have the necessary space and that is why it is so important that they help us expand the premises to have a greater reach.” ”, explains Belkis Reyes Rodríguez, a rehabilitator at the center.

Frank Ryan Tomás, also a rehabilitator at the ward, comments that they have been advocating for better conditions in the work area for more than five years. The specialist reports that the growth of the Matanzas population and the discovery of new diseases require the expansion of the premises.

With the care of almost thirty pediatric patients each working day, the specialists aspire to recover one of the areas of the hospital, occupied by a gastronomic establishment, in order to expand its services.

The rehabilitation room assumes different assistance services that include Intensive and Intermediate Therapy and community care.

The center also offers consultations on physiatry, speech therapy, defectology and other specialties that require more space to carry out the evaluations. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon