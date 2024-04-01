BioHabana 2024 will take place in Varadero

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

From April 1 to 5, the second edition of BioHabana 2024 will take place in the spa city of Varadero, an event aimed at exchanging experiences on the interconnection of innovation ecosystems at a global level.

According to the information published on the event website, this second edition, based at the Plaza América Convention Center in Varadero, will become a space for the construction of collaboration networks between scientists, opinion leaders, entrepreneurs, businessmen and more. 1,300 delegates, including key speakers.

On the initial day of BioHabana 2024, an exhibition fair will be inaugurated, and starting on the second date, symposiums will be held on cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and other brain treatments, infectious and autoimmune diseases, and one on medical technology and industry 4.0.

Other topics linked to innovation in business models, agricultural biotechnology, academia-business collaboration and regulatory science are included in other symposiums included in the broad program of the event in which agreement signings and business rounds will also be executed, he notes. the place.

Sponsored by the BioCubaFarma Business Group and the Cuban Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Medical Technology Industry Group, the event will be a special opportunity to analyze the new revolution in the sciences of the 21st century and analyze the lessons left by the covid-19 pandemic. in the country.

Details the program that under the motto Science for a Healthy Life, BioHabana 2024 aims to be a unique congress due to its scope and diversity in both topics and actors, an accelerator of innovation and a tool for promoting cooperation and business, premises expressed in the text of the call.

The first edition was held in 2022, at the Havana Convention Palace, with the attendance of delegates from more than 50 countries and sessions focused on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, brain diseases, medical technologies, agricultural biotechnology and standards. regulations in the biopharmaceutical industry scenario.

Translated by Castgerman Medina de Leon

Redaccion