Preparation for the 2023-2024 academic year in Jagüey Grande advances

From June 20 to 22, the municipal preparation seminar for the 2023-2024 school year takes place in Jagüey Grande and during its second day, the evaluation of compliance with Decree 364/2019, the training and development of the qualified work force, its challenges and prospects, and the implementation of specifications for job training.

They exchanged on the work that is carried out jointly with the different organizations and institutions of the territory for vocational guidance and professional and labor training of students from Jagüey, with the presence of representatives of the Municipal Directorates of Labor, Commerce and Gastronomy, the Prosecutor’s Office , Inder, Finance, Health, Electric Company, UEB Agropecuaria del Cítrico and polytechnic centers.

Those present agreed on the need to carry out a diagnosis in the territory to know the labor force that is demanded in each work center and based on this, promote the opening of positions in the different specialties.

In the same way, emphasis was placed on guaranteeing the vocational orientation of the students and for this, a call was made for the organizations themselves to plan the visit to the educational centers for direct exchange with the student. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

