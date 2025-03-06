About the March standard family basket

The directors of the Wholesale Food Products Company, the Business Group of Commerce and other entities report on the distribution of the standardized family basket.

There is difficulty with the fluid milk that is given to children, since of thirteen thousand liters that should be received in the province, only eight thousand are received daily.

This month of February, the distribution of ground beef for children and people with chronic diseases was partially completed. The municipalities that were missing were Calimete, Jagüey Grande, Los Arabos and Ciénaga de Zapata.

Regarding the cleaning corresponding to the second month of the year, they finished the distribution in eleven municipalities of the Matanzas province. Regarding toothpaste, in the month of March it will be delivered to the territories of Matanzas, Unión de Reyes, Pedro Betancourt, Perico and Colón, Cárdenas and Limonar are pending.

Three pounds of rice from December are still pending in Perico, Pedro Betancourt and Colón. Today, Jagüey Grande, Los Arabos and Limonar will receive seven pending pounds from January. (ALH) Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

