The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and President of the Republic, Miguel Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez visited the Faustino Perez Provincial Hospital in Matanzas.

Accompanied by the Member of the Political Bureau and President of the Government, Manuel Marrero Cruz, the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Politics of Cadres of the Central Committee of the Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda and the Minister of Public Health José Ángel portal Miranda, the head of state was interested in the health conditions of the injured after the fire in the industrial zone.

By Annia Díaz Báez

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández