Cupet reports that this morning there was an accident involving a rigid tanker truck

#Cupet reports that this morning there was an accident involving a rigid tanker truck, license plate B231121, belonging to the TRANSCUPET company.

👉 The equipment transported solvent naphtha for industrial use.

👉 The incident occurred on the Via Blanca, near the Canasí bridge.

👉 No loss of human lives.

We will expand the information

By Yanet Peña Acosta

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández