XII Congress of the UJC held in Cardenas

The young people of Cardenas have a leading role in the different spheres of society, so during the development of the XII Congress Assembly of the Union of Young Communists (UJC) in the territory, held this Sunday in depth, the challenges of the organization in current times were exposed.

Activists from the tourism, health, construction and oil sectors, among others, highlighted the importance of directing actions to support productivity, savings and attention to neighborhoods parallel to internal life, while students emphasized the role of exemplarity as a force to mobilize the rest of the young people.

The meeting highlighted the vital of having an informed militancy, with knowledge of history and current affairs, that knows how to defend Cuba on all fronts, since the nation is the target of constant attacks by the networks.

The first secretary of the Party in the municipality, Zaid Díaz Méndez, congratulated the more than 120 delegates for developing a critical and deep assembly, where the results of 5 years of work were clearly discussed. The political leader urged them to grow as thousands of young people did throughout history.

In the Assembly, Deiyenis Bermúdez Leyva was reelected as first secretary of the UJC in the territory, a young woman who has performed well since taking office.

The meeting was attended by the member of the Executive Bureau of the Provincial Party Committee, Ramón Gómez Medina; Yalier Cobro Calvo, member of the National Bureau of the UJC and Armando García Delgado, first secretary of the UJC in the province of Matanzas.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon