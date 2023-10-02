III International Biomanufacturing Congress 2023 Announced

The Third International Congress of Production of Biotechnological Products, Biomanufacturing 2023, is scheduled to be held from October 8 to 14 in Varadero.

The conclave is organized by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Havana and sponsored by different national and international organizations.

The agenda of the meeting contains several topics. Among them, risk analysis from analytics to product and biomanufacturing and technology transfer.

Regulatory issues and scientific considerations about the host cell and product impurities are added; as well as cost analysis of process engineering and automation for critical operation.

The development of reagents and diagnostic techniques and the applications of data integrity in today’s biopharmaceutical industry are also among the topics to be addressed.

This event is attended by Cuban and international students and researchers involved in the field of biotechnology, manufacturing managers, logistics chain, quality, regulatory affairs and engineers and suppliers.

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) was founded in 1986 in Havana and is a distinctive company of Cuban biotechnology.

Its mission is to research, develop, produce and commercialize novel biotechnological applications and preventive, therapeutic and diagnostic biopharmaceutical products for the biomedical, agricultural and industrial sectors, for one health.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon