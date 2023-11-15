Workers together for the good of young people

Providing young people and the Matanzas public with a space for healthy recreation, while promoting the development of Cuban art and culture, constitutes the reason for existence of the Taller Mederos Gallery, in the municipality of Matanzas.

Located on Narváez Street, together with the Electric Motorcycle Club, it aims to create spaces for the collective construction of experiences, emotions and new learning for the children and young people of the city.

“Our goal is to contribute and help as much as possible to the well-being of children and vulnerable people. We have carried out activities in the Home for children without family protection and in nursing homes, among many other things, and we hope now, after linking up with the Taller Mederos Gallery, to work together and contribute our grain of sand to build a better society,” he declared.Omar García Arjete, president of the Electric Motorcycle Club of the province of Matanzas.

With the presentation of a new work by the renowned plastic artist Jesús Alberto Mederos Martínez, the gallery was reopened in the presence of the provincial director of Culture, Osbel Marrero Acosta, and the members of the club, who expressed his satisfaction at having a premises such as the Mederos Gallery, which in addition to having a close link with the cultural movement of the territory also cares about the satisfaction and development of the people and society.

“This place is not only always at the forefront in defending the cultural identity of the province and the country, but it is also in charge of working with children and young people: they are the future and our work must go towards them,” added the director. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon