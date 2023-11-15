Coloproctology service improved at Faustino Pérez Hospital

With the care of nearly 200 patients weekly, the coloproctology service of the Comandante Faustino Pérez Clinical Surgical Hospital in Matanzas is among the most in demand by the population of Matanzas in recent times.

Dr. Pedro Laúd Martínez, 1st degree specialist in coloproctology, highlights the unity and preparation of the group. He also points out that despite it being a planned consultation and not an on-call consultation, they are always in the best position to care for patients with any condition that requires an immediate diagnosis.

Given the increase in anorectal diseases, both benign and malignant, and the lack of protection methods, specialists recommend monitoring symptoms from primary health care to prevent the proliferation of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) in older early.

As part of his training work, at the Faustino Pérez Hospital they prepare new specialists to offer a better service to the population of Matanzas.

“We had few staff and today we have 7 specialists and five residents. We aspire to continue growing, because we have the news of having recently graduated the first two specialists trained in our center,” comments Javier Carmona Riesgo, head of the Coloproctology Service, to which is added the articulation with the primary health care system. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon