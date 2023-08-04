New edition of the Varadero Gourmet International Festival

The XIII edition of the Varadero Gourmet International Festival will take place from September 13 to 16 at the Plaza América Convention Center, in the famous resort.

The program of the event, which is attended by businessmen and gastronomy and oenology professionals, includes conferences, master classes, tastings, competitions, pairings between the chef and the sommelier and product presentations, among other activities.

Jorge Luis Acosta Paula, director of Empresa Extrahotelera Palmares S.A., organizer of the event, explained to the Excelencias Cuba digital site that this time the forum will address the current situation of food and beverage services and the production and marketing of said products in different facilities. of the country, state or private.

Special attention will be devoted to topics such as the fusion of cultures in Cuban cuisine, current trends in food and beverage management, pairings of spirits, cigars, chocolate and coffee, and after-dinner cocktails.

Varadero Gourmet seeks to promote Cuba as a quality destination in terms of bar and canteen services, through a combination of new trends and adherence to the roots of national identity. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon