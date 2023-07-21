Varadero as a healthy, safe and inclusive destination

The role of the Cuban Medical Services (SMC) Branch in the consolidation of Matanzas as a healthy, safe and inclusive tourist destination was evidenced by the 17th Science and Technology Forum, an event that mainly brought together doctors and nursing staff, in charge of caring for foreign visitors.

The effectiveness of the quality of life programs of the International Clinic of Varadero is endorsed by an increase in the number of foreign clients who demand these services and also in income, explained doctors Magalys Chaviano Moreno and Boris Luis González in the presentation of their work.

Dr. Fernando Achiong explained the successful management of Covid-19 at the Paradisus Varadero hotel and the urgency of maintaining surveillance measures in hotel facilities, at a time of many respiratory diseases that could mask Covid, said the doctor.

Very interesting were the studies related to the tools to deal with work stress to avoid Burnout Syndrome or the burned worker, suffered by many professionals in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

These were just several examples of a work session that awarded two prizes in the Relevant category, a couple in the Outstanding section, and four in the Mention category.

“It is clear that the future of the country rests on the investigation. Despite the fact that many other specialists were able to join, this year the Forum has been a success. The effort of the participants is appreciated”, acknowledged Dr. Alexis Medel, director of SMC in this western province of Matanzas.

Dr. Yamila Pascua, in charge of the Forum at the International Clinic of Varadero, stated that the work corresponds to the bank of problems in the Cuban Medical Services, which in this way promotes research that responds to everything that helps to optimize the benefits in the health care network for international clients.

The relevant and outstanding awards, specified Dr. Pascua, are the result of the intervention strategy and also of the Association of Innovators and Rationalizers.

“We still have a lot to do in the way of increasing the quality of services and unlike the rest of the health entities in the province, we have the responsibility of raising the income in foreign currency for the country.”

The Science and Technology Forum of Cuban Medical Services took place at the Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel and is part of the activities in the context of the celebrations for the 49th anniversary of the emergence of the International Clinic of the famous Playa Azul. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon