They donate supplies to health institutions in Cárdenas

Once again Adriano arrives at the Cárdenas hospital, after overcoming setbacks, mainly related to his health, he brings a valuable donation to the health institution from Belgium.

Adriano Rodrigues Fernandes Lara, during his first visit to Cuba, understood the reality that the country is experiencing. Since then he has raised funds to purchase medicines that he painstakingly transports to the Antillean nation. Despite complex ailments that limit him, he always imposes his will, which he moves through feelings of solidarity.

On this occasion, along with the donation to the territorial hospital, Adriano brought medications and expendable materials for the Cárdenas Diabetic Patient Care Clinic, while another portion of medications and supplies as well as several tweezers were destined for the Comandante Faustino Pérez Provincial Clinical Surgical Hospital. support for endoscopic surgery.

In his farewell, the Portuguese nationalized in Belgium stated that he will continue his support for Cuba, which is why he promised a new return as soon as he has the conditions. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon