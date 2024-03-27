¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The III International University – Society Congress, Unisoc 2024 began this March 26, at the Plaza América Convention Center, Varadero.

The First Vice Chancellor of the University of Matanzas, Dr. C. Leticia Fuentes Alfonso, in the opening words of the event made reference to Commander Fidel Castro when he aspired to build a country of science.

The event was presided over by the official of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Julio César Pérez Verdecea, the Vice-Rector for Research and Postgraduate Studies of the Yumurina House of Higher Studies, Dr. C María de Lourdes Artola Pimentes and the President of the Organizing Committee, Mcs. Jesus Lopez Martinez.

This third edition of Unisoc has Honduras as the guest of honor, in addition to the participation of delegates from Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras, Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala and Sweden.

During the first day, various workshops and symposiums were held on technology and innovation management, energy, sustainable agricultural development, heritage and culture, as well as digital transformation and the community.

In the plenary hall of Plaza América, pieces of art from the permanent room of the Slave Route Museum “Olofi’s Messengers” are exhibited. The sample belongs to a group of Yumurino authors among whom Agustín Drake, Frank Ortega, Emilio O’Farrill, among others, stand out.

The Congress will continue until the 28th of this month and will also be held at the University of Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon