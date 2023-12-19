Tentemppié theater continues creating dreams

Tentempie theater , in its beginnings a project sponsored by UNEAC, will soon reach its 30th anniversary. Founded in 1995, it premiered with Maravillas con tin contando, a children’s show at the Papalote Theater.

Fara Madrigal, actress and director of the Teatro Tentempie, comments that in the beginning they gave premieres when they could, such as another version of Maravilla, Los 10 años de Maravilla and a show called Pueblito de Cuentos, dedicated to Santi Spíritus, her hometown, with traditional Sancti Spiritus music.

The director and actress explains that I am happy and Barquito de papel constitute the peak spaces at the Teatro Tentemppié, due to the impact and acceptance by the public.

She also adds that there was diversity in her work. She did a monologue titled Nostalgia at the request of the Palacio de Junco Museum about Lola Cruz; She sings and features with Fara and in April of this year she premiered Carmen, Flor de los memorias.

“I think that the promotion of the artist and the knowledge of his work is important. We were invited to the Bilbao Festival and the Children’s Playwriting Festival in the United States, but above that, personal satisfaction must prevail,” adds the artist.

“Jesús del Castillo saw in me the desire to work for children. I liked to collaborate with the program as much as I could and that’s how my training began, with the clubs, making puppets, playing games with children in the communities, until I became part of the leadership with Fara,” says the actress Yanetsy Sánchez Sardiñas.

Arat Jesús de Armas, a small actor in the project, comments that theater began to be his passion from the age of 3 or 4, when he attended the Barquito de papel program and participated in games, among other activities.

The little boy adds that the space has particularities at different times of the year: “In summer everything goes on as usual, but in winter the little boat undergoes changes for Christmas, it brings gifts, surprises and even has a little tree.”

Curator’s Office The Tentempie Theater is located in the Jesús del Castillo Gallery and the Tentempie room, in the, to launch a project in conjunction with the Julio Pino Machado School in the creation of a circle of interest that awakens love for performing arts in fourth grade children. (ALH)

