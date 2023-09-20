Non-state workers contribute to development in Colón

In the municipality of Colón, there is an increase in workers linked to the non-state sector in the field of services, among which those dedicated to gastronomy stand out as a modality.

In a natural environment set by ornamental plants and excellent decoration, the self-employed Pedro Enrique Chávez Álvarez aims to develop the gastronomic activity.

He chose the name Hawaii to identify the restaurant because it was a place visited by him and he was captivated by the natural charms of the place.

Customized for family enjoyment, several spaces are designed in the main ranchón and on the sides with a small playground, barbecues and places shaded by trees.

The owner explains that the family can receive Creole food and specialized cocktail services. He also plans to add other offers that may also be widely accepted, such as spaghetti, pizzas or fried rice.

Located on the Central Highway, a few kilometers from the city in the Popular Industrial Zone Council, before the end of the year the Hawaii restaurant will open its doors.

At present they train the staff to provide a quality service as customers deserve. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon