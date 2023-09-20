Promote in Matanzas process of banking

With the expectations and concerns of everything that begins, the process of banking in Matanzas, begins to gain the expected dynamism.

The replacement of cash exchange by digital channels, as a payment option, facilitates the purchase and sale procedures of users and reduces their dependence on banks and service centers.

Yanetsy Chávez Camaraza, Provincial Director of Bandec, explained the boost given to banking through the increase of mobile cards, the use of payment channels and the expansion of extra boxes. In that direction, he pointed out the existence of more than 500 establishments that today have the extra box.

.For her part, the Provincial Director of the Belkis Placencia Cruz Popular Savings Bank, points out the work done with small farmers, non-agricultural cooperatives, MSMEs and the self-employed, in addition to companies that still did not have magnetic cards for the payment of their workers.

The organization of trade fairs with electronic payment options are accepted by the population and contribute to the extension of a digital marketing culture.

The management structures and units of the Provincial Trade Group in Matanzas take sustained steps in the application of electronic commerce and other services. This is stated by Nélida Tápanes Gómez, Director of the UEB La Gloria del Mercado that includes the units of Zapico, Odalis and El Palacio.

For extra cash, in August its units exchanged values for more than 1 million, 748 thousand pesos and sales were made for more than 540.0 thousand pesos through electronic commerce.

Ludiet Herrera Domínguez, a clerk at the Palace, explained to the press the convenience of reducing the amounts of money with the application of these services, practically eliminating the need to go to the bank to make deposits.

The QR application of platforms such as Enzona and Transfermóvil, allow these units and the La Primera winery in San Isidro, to provide these services, while the Ideal Market of Versailles, operates only in Transfermóvil and wait for the approval of Enzona, already in process.

In the gastronomic units Complejo Bahía and Las Cuevas de Bellamar the use of electronic platforms are well received by the population.

Tania Méndez Cañedo, economic specialist of the Caves of Bellamar, reported that of 2 million 400 thousand pesos of sale reported until August, more than 498.0 thousand were executed by electronic payments. He also highlighted the extension of the banking facilities applied that during September makes discounts of 6% to the electronic modality.

The help of the dependent himself to users with difficulties to install their payment platforms becomes frequent practice in several units.

Extra cash services are extended and will be more effective as shopping centers increase monetary funds from their sales capacity.

The banking program is a necessity for the development of the country that also does not deviate from the will to create new facilities to make the lives of Cubans more viable. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon