Aware that the history of our country cannot be written without the presence of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), the people of Jovellana celebrated from the neighborhood the municipal act for the 63rd anniversary of this organization.

From Zone # 45 of the Luisa Popular Council, and in the voices of speakers and declaimers, he evoked its main architect, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, who in the midst of the anti-imperialist struggle and the insolent noise of several counterrevolutionary firecrackers left constituted on September 28, 1960 a people’s organization.

From the hand of the main authorities of the municipality came the recognitions for the cedistas Miguel Beruvides Cruz and Ivanny Dihigo García, as well as for the CDR numbers 1 of Zones 74 and 68. In the same way, the stimulus came for Zone 19 of the Popular Council La Isabel and 88 of the Flor Crombet area, especially from the Political Section of the Ministry of the Interior.

To “continue strengthening combativity and popular vigilance, as well as the inclusion of the organization in the actions of transformation of our neighborhoods,” called Daritza Jiménez Vázquez, Municipal Coordinator.

At present the CDRs in Jovellanos group just over 43,000 members distributed in 825 CDRs and 113 Zones, and according to the Coordinator itself “they are consolidated as the combative and versatile organization, and irreplaceable instrument in which the Revolution can always be supported for all its tasks.” (ALH)

Transltaed by Casterman Medina de Leon