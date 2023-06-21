The artist Noly Díaz receives a replica of the Mambí Machete

The important creator from Matanzas, José Manuel Díaz Herrera, received from the First Vice Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Army Corps General Ramón Espinosa Martín, the replica of the Mambí machete of Generalísimo Máximo Gómez.

In a simple but emotional ceremony, the artist, known in the artistic world as Noly Díaz, was honored for his artistic contribution, among which pieces of great aesthetic invoice stand out.

Works of his authorship have been awarded prizes in important events such as the International Crafts Fair and the different salons organized by the Cuban Association of Artisans-Artists.

His proposals seduce by the chosen materials, often made from metallic waste, and the final result that arouses the admiration of the spectators.

Themes such as caring for the environment and in particular the protection of marine species have been treated by the artist with great mastery of his technique.

The Replica of the Mambí Machete of Generalísimo Máximo Gómez is a distinction granted by the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (Minfar) to writers, artists, journalists and cultural institutions that are an example of the Cuban intellectual committed to their time and to history.

Congratulations to this artist from Matanzas who does not give up in his work of providing the city with works of great beauty such as the seagull located on the banks of the San Juan River. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon