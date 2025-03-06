Replica of Antonio Maceo’s machete arrives in Matanzas

As part of the activities for the 130th Anniversary of the struggles for Independence and the 147th anniversary of the Baraguá Protest, the Union of Young Communists is touring the country with a replica of General Antonio Maceo’s machete.

The Route of Heirs to the Machete reached the province of Matanzas where it held an event in the park of the same name.

The pioneer Ana Ramos Noda recited a poem dedicated to the Bronze Titan, and the first secretary of the provincial Committee of the Union of Young Communists, Yosiel Oliver Ortega, read the Anti-Imperialist Manifesto of the Communist Youth of Cuba.

The activity was chaired by Gilberto Antonio Pelliser Ballesteros, representing the provincial Committee of the Party, and its head of the ideological Department, Michel Matías Ballesteros.

The tour began on February 26 in Mangos de Roque, Mantua, Pinar de Río, and will conclude in Mangos de Baraguá, Santiago de Cuba. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

