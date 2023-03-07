The neighborhood of La Marina, in Matanzas, become in a stage of popular participation. Neighbor of the community next to the political authorities and of mass in the province contribute to the duties of sanitation and beauty of the street.

Workers of the provincials Direction of the aqueduct and sewerage and the communal service were add to the productive exercise to unblock swallows and pits and pick up solid waste around it.

In the community also realized a fair to the sell of gastronomic products and books as a part of the productive journalist.

La Marina require a look and special attention by the cultural tradition that treasure the place and the infrastructural condition of many of their living houses. The system of sewer system require of a project to rehabilitate and recover its structure. (ALH)