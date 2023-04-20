National Prize for Conservation of Monuments is awarded to the Enrique Estrada Fire Station

The National Council for Cultural Heritage awarded the 2023 National Monument Conservation Award to the Enrique Estrada Fire Station.

The building, belonging to the Ministry of the Interior and located in the Plaza de La Vigía in the city of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas, is a significant center within the surrounding architectural ensemble, which also houses the Matanzas Firefighters Museum

The entity was recognized for «its unique and exceptional character in the national context, of relevance in its aesthetic expression, where the conservation of the property and more than 3,500 pieces in its collection stand out.»

This has also become an attractive tourist destination for those interested in learning about fire fighting and prevention with modern equipment. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon