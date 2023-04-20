Cenagueros and living history in Girón

On behalf of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, the first secretary of the Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, the Councils of State and Ministers and the people of Cuba, each placed floral offerings before the monument that perpetuates the names of the fallen in the Battle of Playa Girón.

The deputy head of the Social Care Department of the Central Committee, Yuneidys Imbert Chaple, members of the Party Bureau in Matanzas together with Nemesia placed the flowers at the Playa Girón museum. Hundreds of cenagueros, combatants and young people from the provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas, remembered the victory of the Cuban people on the sands of Playa Girón, 62 years ago today.

The lieutenant colonel of the reserve, Arnaldo Hernández Dorta, signified the support of the people in that battle and the accurate leadership of Fidel. In his words, he condemned that the current government of the United States persists in the attempt to surrender the Cubans and seize the Island, but with different methods.

Giron in history

A total of 62 people from Matanzas received the Party card. Meanwhile, a group of young people joined the Union of Young Communists and other people from today are part of the Association of Combatants. The cultural political act occurred right in front of the historic Museum. The repentistas Ricardo González and Noel Sánchez recited victory and the legacy of the courageous young people who defeated Yankee imperialism.

The cultural cast was completed by the sociocultural project Maravillas de la Infancia and the Nuestra América group. The member of the Party Bureau in the province of Matanzas, Yosveny Verdeal, during the main words, recalled the importance of the events in Girón. He also insisted on the importance of preserving the legacy among the new generations. In his words, he highlighted the social works that are undertaken in the Ciénaga de Zapata to improve the quality of life of the people. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon