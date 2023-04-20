Evoke Tanker’s Day in Cárdenas

In the Puño de Acero camp, of the Central Army, the act was held for Tanker’s Day, an event that recalls the entry of the tanks into the actions of Playa Girón on April 18, 1961, at which time the Commander-in-Chief was great protagonist from one of the armored vehicles

The activity had in its beginnings the recognition of men who for more than thirty years have served the Homeland as tankers.

It was also an opportune moment for several young people to receive the membership card of the Union of Young Communists.

Major Leander Tamayo Borrego, head of one of the Brigade’s tank battalions, highlighted the rich combat history of the tank units since the glorious deed of Girón, as well as the combat missions in Angola and other lands of the world.

Likewise, the young officer explained how the new generations of tankers fit into the current times.

During the celebration, the member of the Central Committee and Chief of the Central Army, Division General Andrés Laureano González Brito, congratulated the current tankers, of whom he said that «they constitute an example of self-sacrifice, commitment and courage.»

Artists from the Cárdenas territory gave their art to those present at the activity for Tanker’s Day, which included the Chief of the Matanzas Military Region Felipe Triana Ramírez and the first secretary of the Party in Cárdenas Zaid Javier Díaz Méndez. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon