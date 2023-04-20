These days, the University of Matanzas welcomes students of the Chemical Engineering degree in Cuba. The western province is the site of the 6th National Meeting of Chemical Engineers. Students from six universities exchange research projects and share academic experience

The rector of the institution, Dr. Leyda Finalé de la Cruz, appreciated the importance of the meeting for the development of scientific-technological and innovation research projects between universities.

As part of the activities of the event, the director of the Center for Advanced and Sustainable Manufacturing Studies (CEFAS) received university students from Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Camagüey, Oriente, Havana and Matanzas.

There, future engineers learned from Ramón Quiza that “CEFAS in 2023 focuses its research projects on two areas, the first of a national nature, whose objective is the use of robotic automation with artificial intelligence. Aimed at industries, it is developed in collaboration with the universities of Cienfuegos and Camagüey.

The Chemical Engineering career is in charge of training university graduates who are capable of evaluating, designing, analyzing, controlling, and directing the productive processes of the biotechnology, food, oil extraction and refining, and sugar production industries. and chemistry in general.

The National Meeting of Chemical Engineering Students, ENEIQ for its acronym, contains an extensive program of activities. It includes specialized conferences, knowledge meetings and presentation of papers, it also incorporates visits to companies in the territory. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon