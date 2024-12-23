On the march to victory, and with the foot in the stirrup

Fidel said: “the Cuban people will win”; Raúl said: “what kind of people do we have”; and Díaz-Canel called “the heroic Cuban people to a combative march.” Yesterday, those words were heard along the Havana seafront in the voices of more than 500,000 people, who in front of the United States embassy demonstrated against the blockade and for the exclusion of Cuba from the absurd and spurious list of countries supposedly sponsoring terrorism.

The green and unrepentant alligator shuddered when it felt the steps of the centenary generation, with Raúl at the front, marching firmly, as he promised, with his foot in the stirrup. Next to him, the youth, who had inscribed on their chest the premise of not failing the Revolution.

It was the one that began, in 1868, in La Demajagua; the one led by Martí in 1895; the one of the young people of the 1930s of the last century; the one that was consecrated since July 26 became the day of National Rebellion, when the walls of Moncada trembled in 1953; because it was capable of getting on a yacht from the future and climbing to the tops of the hills, in order to make its forces as high as them; the one that defended and won, in the name of socialism, at Girón; the one that saw its children committed to their Homeland, in the October Crisis; the one of its internationalists, its scientists, its athletes, its doctors and workers, its students and women, its children, the one that overflowed the Havana coast, like a tsunami of victory in the Revolution.

That is why Fidel was there, because he is always in every expression of unity of the people.

That is what the empire fears, that is why it blocks and suffocates, that is why it kills; That is why he accuses us of sponsoring terrorism, in a cynical act, when this Island has been the victim of this scourge, supported, sponsored and tolerated by the very Government that blockades it.

With a clenched fist we will face the problems, with depth and the certainty that we will overcome! We will do it! We can. This is what Raúl called for, and this is how the people responded, in an anti-imperialist march through Cuba – also around the world – that, according to Díaz-Canel, surpassed the most fertile imagination.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 34