Juana, the nurse delegate

Juana González Carrillo is pure vitality despite her 74 years, as few tasks limit her due to her strength and unquestionable will.

She is a nurse, inherited from a foster aunt, who also kept the impeccable white uniform and the cap in her hair until life wanted it.

Juana has more than five decades in the health sector. She worked at the Doctor Mario Muñoz Monroy Hospital as head nurse in the obstetrics services, at the Carlos J. Finlay polyclinic from the emergency room and at her current center, the Francisco Figueroa Veliz polyclinic. At this last site, she has been the supervisor of the family doctor and nurse offices for twelve years, of which she is the founder of the program devised by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.

At this time, she attends consultations of different specialties. With dual responsibilities, she leads the Trade Union Bureau and is its general secretary, where she organizes more than 400 workers in seven union sections. Juana is a lot of Juana

Juana has a long career full of recognition. Thanks to her contribution, the health center has the status of Moral Collective, based on results and evaluations. In addition, she has a prominent position in the pediatric cancer program, donations to different provinces affected by hurricanes and accidents, as well as the creation of an organoponic to contribute to self-consumption.

On an individual level, she received the Excellence Award granted by the Minister of Public Health, while on five occasions she was National Vanguard. She has also worked beyond borders, when she fulfilled internationalist missions in Iraq and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Due to the merits in her work life, social life and union activism, Juana is a direct delegate to the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers’ Central, a conclave scheduled for April 2025. She expresses her pride in her election, since she will represent workers in the health sector and will share concerns and experiences with representatives from other provinces.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 34