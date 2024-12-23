66th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution is commemorated in Jovellanos

With the strength of truth and aware that we owe everything we are to the Revolution and Socialism, the people of Jovellanos celebrated the municipal act on the occasion of the 66th Anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution.

At the meeting presided over by the Member of the Bureau of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Norma Llerena Pérez; the Coordinator of Programs and Objectives of the Provincial Government, Rebeca Fundora Ávila; as well as the main authorities in this central territory, they highlighted the significance of January 1, 1959, while highlighting the leadership of Fidel and the revolutionary rebellion of the youth of the Centennial Generation at that time, as well as the firmness of historical continuity.

The occasion was propitious to deliver the card that accredits them as new Party militants to a group of workers. Likewise, they recognized organizations, entities and economic actors with results in the last stage. Special recognition was given to the Suchel Jovel subsidiary, the entity that hosted the commemoration.

In his keynote speech, the First Secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party, Edgar Ferrera Correa, urged the people of Jovella to concentrate on the challenges and shortcomings, taking into account that «…it has not been possible to achieve all the goals and objectives proposed for obvious reasons…». Ferrera Correa conveyed to the guests his congratulations on the arrival of the new year and the 66th anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

