Matanzas: Maternity Home opening imminently in the municipality of Martí

The physical progress of the Maternity Home, which is expected to open in the municipality of Martí next week, is 90 percent complete, reported Norberto Ramos Iglesias, head of the investment department of the General Directorate of Health in the province of Matanzas.

The institution will have three rooms, an infirmary, two bathrooms, a kitchen-dining room, an administrative area, a collective room with a television, a terrace, a space to share with families during visits, an organoponic garden for self-consumption with the production of vegetables and a small plot for the planting of medicinal plants, Ramos Iglesias specified.

Magaly Menéndez Berrío, general director of Health in the municipality of Martí, explained to the Cuban News Agency that the Maternity Home will allow closer action on the risk factors present in pregnant women and give them adequate follow-up, with greater incidence on those who are underweight and malnourished.

According to Menéndez Berrío, the new facility will respond to several of the population’s requests in the delegate’s accountability meetings with his constituents, which have been pending for almost two years.

This center is a desire of the people, it will allow pregnant women to be in their own municipality, closer to their families without having to travel to other territories, so from a psychological point of view it will provide them with peace of mind and savings on the economic level, he commented.

The opening of the institution, in greeting to the 66th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution next January, will pay tribute to the presence of centers of its kind in all the municipalities of the province of Matanzas as a sign of the efforts that are made in the territory in favor of the Maternal and Child Care Program.

