Normality declared in Matanzas after Hurricane Rafael

The Matanzas province has not registered significant damage during the passage of Hurricane Rafael through the south of the territory and normality has been declared, said the first secretary of the Provincial Committee of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo.

Sabines Lorenzo recognized the effort and dedication of the subgroups and the Municipal Defense Councils for their preparation for the passage of the meteorological event.

In the Alacranes Popular Council in Unión de Reyes there is an accumulation of water that passes through the ditches from the unclogging. Therefore, 150 houses are affected. On site, work teams monitor the situation.

The restoration of the national electrical energy system continues with a subsystem from Matanzas to Ciego de Ávila. The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant is in the process of starting up although it must reach 180 megawatts, limited by pending maintenance

In Matanzas, priority is given to the hospital and pumping circuits. The system is not yet robust so the circuits cannot be rotated. In the city of Yumurina, pipes are being prepared for water distribution because the well systems in Canímar and Bello have not started. In the case of Cárdenas, a generator is being moved to the Cuevita well to pump water.

The weekend fairs are still going on. Classes will resume in the province on Monday. In addition, banks and basic services will open to the population this Friday. (ALH)

