Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arrives in Havana

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko’s plane has landed at Havana airport from Caracas, TASS news agency reported today from the Cuban capital. According to the statement, Chernyshenko will participate on Friday in a meeting of the co-chairs of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The Cuban side will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas. It is expected that several bilateral documents will be signed as a result of the meeting.

The program of the Russian deputy prime minister’s stay in Havana includes a visit to the Church of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, where he will participate in a religious service.

The members of the delegation will also meet with students of one of the Cuban capital’s schools, where the Russian language is studied, and will present souvenirs to the children.

Chernyshenko’s visit to Cuba is taking place in difficult conditions for the Caribbean nation, which is currently experiencing an acute energy crisis and dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Rafael.

On the eve of the cyclone, the Cuban authorities decided to prematurely close the annual FIHAV-2024 international fair in Havana, which was attended by a Russian delegation.

The delegation of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister arrived in Havana from Caracas, where Chernyshenko met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In Caracas, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister also participated in a meeting of the high-level Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernmental Commission and held several events. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

