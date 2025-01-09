National Theater Award 2025 granted to Miriam Muñoz

The actress and director of Teatro Icarón, Miriam Muñoz, was awarded the National Theater Award 2025 by the National Council of Performing Arts.

The jury presided by Carlos Díaz and integrated by Carlos Pérez Peña, Verónica Lynn, Raquel Carrió and Omar Valiño selected the prestigious actress for her contribution and performance in the art of the stage.

This year’s nominees include María Eugenia Barrios, Juan González Fiffe and Fernando Hechavarría.

The National Theater Award is the highest award in the performing arts in recognition of those who dedicate their lives to theater in Cuba.

Translated by Casterman Medina

