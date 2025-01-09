English

Jesús Rabí central harvest begins

Por Redacción TV Yumurí 0 Comentario #Jesús Rabí central #Matanzas #TVYumuri

The Jesús Sablón Moreno sugar mill, Rabí, in the municipality of Calimete, officially starts the sugar harvest in Matanzas this Wednesday, with the commitment to produce more than 16,000 tons of sugar.

The industry, the only one in the province that will tax sugar, foresees the campaign in 88 days and with the entry of sugarcane in a stable way to ensure the milling of more than 242 thousand tons.

Jorge Pablo Santana Hernández, Director of Azcuba’s Coordination Group in Matanzas, assured that the Mario Muñoz mill, in Los Arabos, mills molasses that will be sent to the Sablón Moreno factory distillery to produce alcohol.

The commitment of the sugar workers in the province is to grind in a stable and efficient way to deliver sugar for the basic food basket, diversify the lines and contribute energy to the system.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 42

By Redacción TV Yumurí

Entradas relacionadas

English

National Theater Award 2025 granted to Miriam Muñoz

Redacción TV Yumurí
English

University of Matanzas graduates new graduates

Karel Ricardo Roque
English

ONAT affidavit process begins on January 6

Redacción TV Yumurí

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Te has perdido

Matanzas

Ofrecen información sobre el ingreso al periodo escolar 2025-2026 en Perico

Matanzas

 Realizan en Colón taller con productores de patios y parcelas

English

Jesús Rabí central harvest begins

English

National Theater Award 2025 granted to Miriam Muñoz