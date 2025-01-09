Jesús Rabí central harvest begins

The Jesús Sablón Moreno sugar mill, Rabí, in the municipality of Calimete, officially starts the sugar harvest in Matanzas this Wednesday, with the commitment to produce more than 16,000 tons of sugar.

The industry, the only one in the province that will tax sugar, foresees the campaign in 88 days and with the entry of sugarcane in a stable way to ensure the milling of more than 242 thousand tons.

Jorge Pablo Santana Hernández, Director of Azcuba’s Coordination Group in Matanzas, assured that the Mario Muñoz mill, in Los Arabos, mills molasses that will be sent to the Sablón Moreno factory distillery to produce alcohol.

The commitment of the sugar workers in the province is to grind in a stable and efficient way to deliver sugar for the basic food basket, diversify the lines and contribute energy to the system.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

