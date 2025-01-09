University of Matanzas graduates new graduates

Students from the faculties of Industrial Engineering, Agricultural Sciences, Technical Sciences, Economics, Social Sciences and Physical Culture of the University of Matanzas received their graduation degrees after completing their studies.

During the graduation ceremony, the students were recognized with Gold Titles, while the Scientific Merit Award was awarded for their research work.

Complex scenarios such as Covid 19, the fire at the Supertanqueros base and the energy contingency marked the stage where the Matanzas university students showed their professional capacity and humanism. The young Randy Monstelier Lopez was honored for his incorporation to field hospitals, Covid vaccination registry and red zone, also for the first time in the history of the university he was awarded with the University Heart award.

The Young People of the Future Award, the Future Builders Seal, the Bianchi Award from the University Student Federation and the Young Creator Award from the BTJ were other awards presented at the event. Provincial organizations recognized the links of several graduates with the companies and entities of the territory.

The most comprehensive students by components and faculties received the tribute of the university community. Of the current graduating class, the most comprehensive graduate was Carlos Enrique Lista Sánchez, from the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences.

In these 52 years the University of Matanzas has graduated more than 59,300 professionals, including more than 1,400 from other latitudes. The event was presided over by Yosveny Verdeal Castellanos, Member of the Provincial Bureau of the Party in Matanzas, Vice Governor Lázaro Suárez Navarro and Doctor in Sciences Leyda Finalé de la Cruz, Rector of the University of Matanzas.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 41