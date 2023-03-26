Minute to minute: Elections in Matanzas

This March 26, the election of Deputies to the Cuban Parliament takes place throughout the country. In Matanzas, the polling stations opened their doors early on this historic day for Cuban democracy.

The 1495 electoral college, distributed on the 13 population of Matanzas were declarative ready to develop the General Elections of Deputies to the National Assemble of Cuba.

524,276 people from Matanzas must attend the polls, for this purpose 54 Special Colleges were set up in hospitals, sugar mills and the Juan Gualberto Gómez airport.

More than thousand of pioneers have at their charged the custody of the polls, next to collaborates, supervises, judges teams, university students and professors participate in the elections in the province.

6:30

At the Juan Ripoll García primary school, everything was ready on this electoral day to elect the Deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power. On this occasion, more than 11,000 electoral authorities throughout the province will guarantee the quality of the process.

7:15 a.m.

At electoral college Number 1 of the Playa Popular Council, the place where Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz voted in 1974, the first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, candidate for Deputy for the main municipality, exercised her right to vote.

7:30 AM

The governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, arrived very early with his family, at the polling station located in the Juan Ripoll elementary school of the Versalles Popular Council to exercise his civic rights.

In statements to the press, he said he was happy with the number of residents who were already at the school gate before seven in the morning to vote for the Revolution.

In Cárdenas, the Julio Aristegui Villamil hospital is one of the forty-six special schools in the municipality, including hotel facilities.

8:52 AM

The candidate for Deputy, Elían González, also exercised the right to vote at his electoral college early on.

9:00 AM

In the municipality of Jaguey Grande, today they also vote for Cuba, for the Revolution, for socialism. Today you vote with your heart.

9:30 a.m.

In Colón, the 129 polling stations function as planned for the development of the elections. A special one was set up at the «Doctor Mario Muñoz Monroy» hospital. The 48,230 voters registered on the lists will be able to vote.

10:00 a.m.

Educators, workers, engineers, young people, all from Matanzas, attended electoral college number 3 of constituency 9 in Versalles to exercise their right to vote.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon