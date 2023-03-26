Cardenenses exercise their right to vote

The pioneers contagious the hubbub for everywhere. While they take a break of the custody of the polls to 2 hours of initiate the votes share happiness in the Sunday Morning.

As faithful followers of Che, they know the importance of their presence in the 2023 General Elections, ensuring with their participation the transparency and democracy of the Cuban electoral process.

In the Renato Guitart Rosell elementary school of the Santa Marta Popular Council there are 4 polling stations of district 57 that brings together more than a thousand voters. Before 9 in the morning, 20 percent of them exercised their right to vote.

Michel Torres Perez, teacher of the educative center and electoral authority in the zone commented that the first elector on vote this morning witnessed the seal of the polls as requires the electoral law of the republic

Young people between twenty and thirty years of age assume this time as presidents of schools and electoral authorities in constituency 57, emphasized Torres Pérez, a sign of the continuity of the revolutionary process and the awareness that we have in seeking a better Cuba.

Elian Gonzalez Brotons and Joel Ortega Dopico are the candidates that represent the 2 district of the population of Cardenas, territory that count with 330 electoral college and 42 special college opens until the 6:00 pm of this Sunday.

Translated by Casterman Medina