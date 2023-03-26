Feliz 2023

Jagueyenses authorities exercise their right to vote

Yaimeris Vázquez Laforte 6 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 65 Vistas

This March 26 its develop in all the country the election to deputies to the Cuban Parlay, In Jaguey Grande from the first hours of the morning the electoral college opens its doors in a historic working day to the Cuban Democracy

The first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party, Iván Martínez Izquierdo, was one of the first who, together with his people, gave their yes to the Revolution in their electoral college.

«I voted for our deputies to the National Assembly, for Fidel, for our people, for the homeland, for the Cuban Revolution, for our Socialism, because I have a thousand reasons to vote for Cuba,» he said on the social network Twitter.

Dania Hernandez Leon, president of the Electoral Council Municipal, pointed that with total attachment to the Cuban Electoral Law, initiated today the elections in the territory.

“The dynamic test carried out last Sunday served to verify not only the assurances, but also the knowledge of the electoral authorities. On this historic day, the 134 schools opened without setbacks, with more than 44,000 registered voters.

Hernandez Leon explained that the candidates must to get more than 50% of the valid votes to be chosen as deputies to the National Assemble of the Popular Power

«The Candidates are representations of the people, chosen by and for the people», said

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

 
 
 
Post Views: 65

Etiquetas

Acerca Yaimeris Vázquez Laforte

Le puede interesar

Minute to minute: Elections in Matanzas

This March 26, the election of Deputies to the Cuban Parliament takes place throughout the …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved