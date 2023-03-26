Matanceros reaffirmed their compromise with the homeland

The most of 400 electoral colleges of the province of Matanzas opened this Sunday March 26 to chose the deputies to the National Assemble of the Popular Power

The member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González and the governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo exercised their right to vote as part of the more than 524,000 people from Matanzas who went to the polls in reaffirmation of the Cuban revolutionary process.

The 11 thousand 700 electoral authorities next to the collaborators and supervisors guarantee the flow of the process in the 13 municipalities where 32 deputies to the Cuban Parliament will be elected.

In addition, the pioneers guard the ballot boxes as an expression of the transparency and participatory democracy that characterizes the electoral process in Cuba.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon