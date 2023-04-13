Matanceras advance towards FMC Congress

The preparatory seminar for the XI Congress of the Federation of Cuban Women in Matanzas met this Tuesday with the presence of Rosmery Santiesteban Laos, national vice president of the women’s organization.

The activities for the great event will begin in this province on April 15 in the delegations, and from the 25th in the blocks of grassroots organizations, to analyze, among other important topics, the implementation and development of the National Program for the Advancement of Women, the Comprehensive Strategy for the prevention and attention to gender violence in the family setting and the Family Code.

These debates at the grassroots level will determine the quality and fulfillment of the objectives of the Congress, whose convocation was launched on April 7 and which will take place in Havana in March 2024.

In these scenarios it is also vital that the proposals for grassroots and municipal leaders must have the assessment of the zonal nuclei of the Party, the leader remarked.

The need to elect the most active and capable women to represent their companions in the municipal assemblies, which will take place between the months of September and December, was recognized.

«It is about achieving a composition of young people and more experienced women, to strengthen the organization,» remarked the member of the Executive Bureau of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Yosveny Verdeal Castellanos, who also recognized that «Cuban women decide the fate of our social system”. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon