Emerging Officers of the Central Army Graduate

As part of the fourth graduation of Emerging Officers of the Central Army, 53 young people are permanently incorporated into the ranks of the Revolutionary Armed Forces in the Infantry, Communications and Logistics specialties.

During the act, headed by the head of the Central Army, Division General Andrés Laureano González Brito, and in the presence of relatives and superior officers, the recent graduates expressed their pride in belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

«My dream was always to be in the military. I studied at Los Camilitos, but I had to drop out due to health problems. When I found out about this course, I quickly took the steps to enroll and it has really been a very comforting experience because of everything we have learned and because of the relationships with the teachers and the rest of the classmates”, comments the recently graduated second lieutenant Yeidi Laura Muñoz Gonzalez.

At the graduation, which took place at the Defense Preparation School in Matanzas, a group of outstanding cadets were recognized with the Distinguished Service medal for their trajectory in the training course and in the tasks entrusted by the institution.

The highest authorities in the province of Matanzas also sent their congratulations to the recent graduates for their attitude in missions such as Operation Tribute and the March of the Torches.

The 53 recent graduates will join the different units of the Central Army to take on new tasks as FAR professionals. According to the head of the Central Army, Division General Andrés Laureano González Brito, the training of this new generation is based on rigor and high combative disposition. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon