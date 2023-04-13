They analyze distribution of the basic basket and energy situation

The affectations to the electrical service, the problems in the water supply and the distribution of the basic basket products constituted the main topics analyzed by the Temporary Working Group in Matanzas.

In relation to the basic basket, coffee, beans and oil appear as the products with the most deficit in the territory, with less than 20% of the demand covered.

As a consequence, the general distribution is at 75%, with nine of the 13 municipalities complete. Matanzas and Unión de Reyes are the territories with the greatest backwardness.

The member of the Central Committee of the Party and first secretary in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, and the Governor of the province Mario Sabines Lorenzo, recognized the importance of the early distribution of these products and the need to conclude as soon as possible with the remaining municipalities.

With more than 50 megawatts of deficit, the affectations to the electrical service will be from two to three hours, with variation in the blocks without affecting too much the areas where there are hospitals.

Guaranteeing the supply of water through pipes if necessary, as well as solving the problems presented by the municipalities of Matanzas, Limonar and Colón with the pumping of the liquid, are other issues addressed at the meeting.

Sabines Lorenzo invited his municipal counterparts to be more agile and decisive in the search for solutions, in order to improve the quality of life of the people of Matanzas. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon